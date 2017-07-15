Man charged in Laurens Co. break-in and sexual assault

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where they say a woman was held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Deputies were dispatched on July 13 on a report of a burglary and sexual assault.

Investigators say John David Hall forcefully entered the residence, cut the victim with a sharp instrument, held the victim against her will, and brutally sexually assaulted her.

The victim in the case was transported to the Laurens County hospital for medical evaluation.

John David Hall has been charged with burglary first degree, criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Hall is in the Johnson Detention Center under no bond for each charge.

Sheriff Don Reynolds expressed concern in his media release that the Laurens County Hospital did not have staff available to collect evidence for a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit which would be turned over to law enforcement.

The sheriff went onto say he has reached out the Greenville Health System for an explanation.

Reynolds says the department feels fortunate that in this case their was enough evidence to arrest Hall.

7 News has reached out to Greenville Health System which operates the Laurens County Hospital.