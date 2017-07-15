Man charged after boy thrown in traffic, woman in ditch, deputies say

Terrell Dominique Nesbitt
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted and a little boy was thrown into a roadway, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Union Highway, near I-26, at about 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

28-year-old Terrell Dominique Nesbitt has been charged with domestic violence and assault and battery after several witnesses say they saw him throw a female victim into a ditch, a report says.

Witnesses say they also saw Nesbitt grab the woman’s 9-year-old son and throw him into oncoming traffic, according to the report.

The female victim said that she, her son, and Nesbitt were riding in the car when it broke down.

She says Nesbitt got mad and she ran from him. That’s when, she says, he grabbed her and threw her into the ditch.

Her shirt was dirty and wet, and she had red marks on her face and scratches on her arms, according to deputies.

Nesbitt also had scratches on his chest and back, deputies say.

Witnesses say they then saw Nesbitt pick up the woman’s child by his neck and throw him into the roadway.

They say after Nesbitt threw the child into traffic, he went back to the woman and began pushing her, hitting her, and pulling her clothes and hair.

Nesbitt denied touching the woman or her child.

When he was taken into custody, deputies say Nesbitt told the woman he was going to kill her when he “gets out of jail.”

Nesbitt is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

