Man kills fellow inmate after Bible verse dispute, prosecutors say

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse.

WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.

After the game, authorities say Anderson tried to set up a prison hit on Parsons. But prosecutors say Parsons stabbed Anderson 20 times.

Parsons was already serving a life sentence for killing his wife and mother-in-law in 2012. He is scheduled to be sentenced on this latest murder charge in September.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man charged in Laurens Co. break-in and sexual assault LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where they say a woman was held against her will and …

I-26 eastbound lanes reopen in Spartanburg Co. after accident SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an accident on I-26 shutdown eastbound lanes Saturday morning. Trooper…

Missing person FOUND in Greer Police in Greer need the public’s help to find missing juvenile Jonathan (JJ) Shane Zehner.

2 still wanted after attempted murder, kidnapping in Duncan Deputies are looking for two people who they say beat, stabbed, and held a man captive at a home in Duncan.