Man kills fellow inmate after Bible verse dispute, prosecutors say

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse.
WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.
After the game, authorities say Anderson tried to set up a prison hit on Parsons. But prosecutors say Parsons stabbed Anderson 20 times.
Parsons was already serving a life sentence for killing his wife and mother-in-law in 2012. He is scheduled to be sentenced on this latest murder charge in September.
