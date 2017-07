GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot at least once in Greenville County.

It happened in the 2800 block of Standing Springs Road near Riverdale Road.

Deputies say the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still ongoing. Information about any potential suspect(s) has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.