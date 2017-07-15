PICS: Trees, power lines down as storms roll through Upstate

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There have been several reports of downed trees and power lines after a storm rolled through the Upstate.

Our 7News crew stumbled upon a couple of large trees across the road on their way to a report of downed power lines.

Both trees were found on Bryant Road.

A Spartanburg County Road & Bridges crew is working on removing the trees from the roadway.

Crews with Broad River Electric Coop are also working on repairing power lines that are down at Bryant Road and Flatwood Road.

They told our crew that power should be restored in about an hour and a half or two.

