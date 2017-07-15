Sabrett products recalled after bone fragments found in hotdogs

(WSLS) – Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, New York. establishment, is recalling nearly 2 million pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The Sabrett beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017. A number of products are subject to recall.

The USDA considers the recall a high priority health hazard. That classification means the health hazard is a situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

For a full list of products please click here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered through FSIS’ Consumer Compliant Monitoring System on July 10, 2017. Complaints stated that extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product.

“There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the FSIS said in a statement.

The FSIS says consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Media with questions about the recall can contact Boyd Adelman, President, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man charged in Laurens Co. break-in and sexual assault LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where they say a woman was held against her will and …

I-26 eastbound lanes reopen in Spartanburg Co. after accident SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an accident on I-26 shutdown eastbound lanes Saturday morning. Trooper…

Missing person FOUND in Greer Police in Greer need the public’s help to find missing juvenile Jonathan (JJ) Shane Zehner.

2 still wanted after attempted murder, kidnapping in Duncan Deputies are looking for two people who they say beat, stabbed, and held a man captive at a home in Duncan.