VIDEO: Bird attacks grocery shoppers in Texas

LA PORTE, TX (KXAN) — One after another, shoppers leaving a Kroger grocery store in La Porte, Texas were dive bombed by what appears to be very territorial grackles.

Tiana Valenzuela, from Austin, was on her way to New Orleans when she stopped at the store, sending video of the bird attack to Houston NBC affiliate KPRC.

The station says she posted the video on social media, wondering if all Houston birds were like this. While it wasn’t clear if a bird nest was nearby or the hot parking lot was just a little too much for the birds, the woman filming simply could not stop laughing.

Luckily for everyone, no one was injured.

