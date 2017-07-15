Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Greenville

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Family and friends came out to celebrate the 100th birthday for Mildred Davis.

Davis turned 100 two days ago, but this big bash was held today at Brookdale Greenville Retirement Community on Pelham Road.

Davis is originally from Georgia and worked as a seamstress in Mauldin for over 20 years.

After retiring, she remained active with her church.

When asked if she had a secret to living a long life, she said, “I don’t have anything special. Only I just live a life… a common life.”

Davis has one son, one grandson, and a younger brother who is 95 years old and lives in Atlanta.

