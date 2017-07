Spartanburg –

Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson scored 24 and added 19 rebounds as S.C. Supreme defeated Garner Road Friday morning at the Adidas Gauntlet tournament at the Upward Star Center.

In their second game of the day, S.C. Supreme lost to BBC out of Baltimore, 68-64, despite the fact that Zion Williamson scored 28 points and added 16 rebounds.

The tournament wraps up on Saturday.