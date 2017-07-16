3 adults, child hurt after lightning strike on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) – Charleston County dispatch confirms a call came in at 12:42 PM for 4 people struck by lightning on the Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham says the original call was a report of 8 people struck by lightning. They were reportedly on the porch of a home on Ocean Point Drive in the Wild Dunes subdivision.

Upon arrival, rescue crews found 3 adults struck by lightning with visible superficial marks. One woman was reportedly holding a child when she was struck. Officials say she dropped the child as a result causing the child to hit his head.

The child was also transported to the hospital.

Several others were knocked off their feet upon impact. They were examined on the scene.

Isle of Palms Police, Isle of Palms Fire and Charleston County EMS all responded. The National Weather Service Charleston confirms 4 people were transported via EMS to the hospital.

