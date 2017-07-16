Charges pending against Simpsonville man in FL fatal crash

ORMOND BEACH, FL (WSPA) A 21-year-old woman from Boca Raton was killed in an early morning wrong way crash on I-95 in Volusia County, say Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Alex Edward Jamison, 28, of Simpsonville was driving northbound in his Ford pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-95 when he struck a Toyota Prius head on at 1:55 a.m.

The driver of the Prius was killed and a passenger was injured and taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

Jamison’s truck flipped in the crash, but a report sent to the media states he was able to get out of the vehicle on his out. He was taken to Halifax Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending against Jamison.