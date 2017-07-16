Charges pending against Simpsonville man in FL fatal crash

7 News Staff Published: Updated:
FL DOT image of I-95 wrong way fatal crash

ORMOND BEACH, FL (WSPA)  A 21-year-old woman from Boca Raton was killed in an early morning wrong way crash on I-95 in Volusia County, say Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Alex Edward Jamison, 28, of Simpsonville was driving northbound in his Ford pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-95 when he struck a Toyota Prius head on at 1:55 a.m.

The driver of the Prius was killed and a passenger was injured and taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

Jamison’s truck flipped in the crash, but a report sent to the media states he was able to get out of the vehicle on his out. He was taken to Halifax Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending against Jamison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s