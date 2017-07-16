Honeymooning couple accused of kidnapping, raping woman

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida have been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.

Rashada Hurley and Timothy Lowe are jailed in Miami-Dade County on kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and sexual battery charges.

The 32-year old Hurley and 37-year old Lowe have been denied bond on the kidnapping charges and are awaiting trial.

Police say the newlyweds beat and kidnapped a woman at a Hialeah, Florida, supermarket parking lot, drove her to a motel and raped her.

The Miami Herald reports the next day the couple entered a convenience store naked and grabbed a couple of sodas without paying.

Police arrested the naked couple a block away from the store Jail records do not list a Georgia hometown for either Hurley or Lowe.

