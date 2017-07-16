Man narrowly escapes death when massive pipe falls on van

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A minivan driver narrowly escaped death when a large metal pipe fell onto his vehicle on I-4 near Orlando.

The Florida HIghway Patrol says a semi truck carrying scrap metal had overturned on the overpass above.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton of Kissimee, lost control of the semi and hit a guard rail, causing the semi to flip on its side. Then a large piece of metal pipe, which was several feet long, fell directly onto the minivan.

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, of Orlando, managed to escape with minor injuries. Troopers say he suffered cuts to his head.

Wharton was ticketed for careless driving.

It’s still unclear at this time if Trademark Metal Recycling LLC, the company whose name was on the truck, will take action against Wharton.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC inmate dies; spokeswoman says death followed prison fight Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said Sunday that 22-year-old inmate Christian D. Ray died after the incident at Lee Correctional Institution.

Clemson City Council hosts Sunday town hall meeting Clemson City Council will be holding a town hall meeting Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Charges pending against Simpsonville man in FL fatal crash Troopers say Alex Edward Jamison, of Simpsonville was driving northbound in his Ford pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-95 when he st…

I-85 express lane construction in Spartanburg Co. starts tonight Drivers will see lanes shift on I-85 North in Spartanburg county from mile markers 69 to 77.

South Carolina Peach Festival continues with big parade The South Carolina Peach Festival runs through July 22