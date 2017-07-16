More construction, express lane on I-85 start tonight

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Another major construction project on I-85 starts on Sunday night, including a new express lane.

Drivers will see lanes shift on I-85 North in Spartanburg county from mile markers 69 to 77.

Traffic in the northbound lanes will be shifted over to the southbound lanes, putting cars on the same side of the highway.

Drivers will have two options to make their way through the area: stay on I-85 North or use an express lane to bypass the construction.

Cars on the express lane will not be able to exit the highway for the entire 8-mile stretch.

It’s part of a two year project to repave this section of the interstate and make it safer for drivers.

The shift is expected to begin Sunday at 10 p.m. and stay that way through October.