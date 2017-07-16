More construction, express lane on I-85 start tonight

By Published:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Another major construction project on I-85 starts on Sunday night, including a new express lane.

Drivers will see lanes shift on I-85 North in Spartanburg county from mile markers 69 to 77.

Traffic in the northbound lanes will be shifted over to the southbound lanes, putting cars on the same side of the highway.

Drivers will have two options to make their way through the area: stay on I-85 North or use an express lane to bypass the construction.

Cars on the express lane will not be able to exit the highway for the entire 8-mile stretch.

It’s part of a two year project to repave this section of the interstate and make it safer for drivers.

The shift is expected to begin Sunday at 10 p.m. and stay that way through October.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s