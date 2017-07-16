‘Passed gas’ forces people off plane at NC airport, spokesperson says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

The incident happened when passengers on the flight became ill with nausea and headaches, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight, which was not identified by RDU officials, landed at the airport around 4 p.m. when the incident was reported.

All the passengers were taken off the plane and after the incident was investigated it was determined that a passenger “passed gas,” the official said.

Authorities later said that the incident was a “medical call” and directed all questions to Wake County EMS.

RDU officials did not identify where the plane was from or its destination or what type of aircraft was involved.

