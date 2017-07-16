Search resumes for man missing after boating accident at Lake Hartwell

Published: Updated:
Crews search for missing man

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The search resumes Sunday morning for a man is missing after a boating accident that happened in the southern point of Lake Hartwell, according to officials with SC DNR.

The accident occurred at the Singing Pines recreation area in Anderson County, near the dam, on Saturday afternoon, SC DNR says.

They say a couple from Anderson County were on their 16 foot center console boat on the lake when a storm came up and they were thrown overboard.

A passing boat picked up the woman, DNR says.

Ten different organizations are participating in the search and were back on the water around 7 a.m. Sunday according to Captain Bill Vaughn with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

