South Carolina Peach Festival continues with big parade

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Peach Festival kicked off another weekend with a big parade on Saturday morning.

People lined Limestone Street in Gaffney hours early to get prime seats, a long wait many say is worth it to share a long-time tradition with generations of families.

“We’ve brought our kids every year. Of course, they’re not kids anymore. They’re 22, 19 and 17 but they’re in the parade,” said Gaffney resident Leigh Ann Fowler.

As each float rolled down the street, memories were made for families from across the Carolinas.

“Seeing his reactions, that’s what makes it worth it for us, to see how he reacts to things for the first time,” said Dmitri Ligouri, who drove in from Spartanburg with his one-year-old son.

The smile on every child’s face as they waved and enjoyed the spectacle made people forget the sweltering heat of the Carolina summer.

The annual festival draws in thousands of visitors and shines a spotlight on Gaffney’s beauty and way of life.

“We’re a good, down home family town. We’re all good people here,” said Gaffney resident Mark Lee.

“We’re from the country part so we like the tractor pull and the mud bogs,” Fowler added.

The South Carolina Peach Festival runs through July 22.