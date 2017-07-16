VIDEO: Bull gets stuck in tire at Iowa ranch

HARTLEY, IA (WFLA) – Cell phone video of an unperturbed bull stuck in a tire went viral this week.

The video, posted by the Weeping Fox Rancy in Hartley, Iowa on July 7 shows an 11-month-old purebred Hereford looking around, enjoying the sunset, and stoically standing in place with the large tire wrapped around its body.

“Don’t know how he did it, and I don’t know how it’s coming off,” says a woman narrating the video. “Hopefully, the guys can figure it out, ‘cause I’m not helping with those horns.”

Two people ended up tying up the bull and pulled the tire back and down his legs until he was able to step out of it. Fortunately, the bull was not hurt.

“Bulls that age are like teenage boys: They have endless energy and they’re not happy till they’re rolling something on the ground,” Todd Vogel of Weeping Fox Ranch told The Des Moines Register. Vogel also told the newspaper the ranch uses the tires to feed bulls in the winter.

The video has nearly 12,500 shares and 650,000 views since it was posted to Facebook.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC inmate dies; spokeswoman says death followed prison fight Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said Sunday that 22-year-old inmate Christian D. Ray died after the incident at Lee Correctional Institution.

Clemson City Council hosts Sunday town hall meeting Clemson City Council will be holding a town hall meeting Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Charges pending against Simpsonville man in FL fatal crash Troopers say Alex Edward Jamison, of Simpsonville was driving northbound in his Ford pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-95 when he st…

I-85 express lane construction in Spartanburg Co. starts tonight Drivers will see lanes shift on I-85 North in Spartanburg county from mile markers 69 to 77.

South Carolina Peach Festival continues with big parade The South Carolina Peach Festival runs through July 22