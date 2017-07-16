VIDEO: Selfie gone wrong causes $200K worth of damage at art gallery

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – A photo-op went terribly wrong inside a Los Angeles art gallery recently.

Surveillance video captured the moment a woman taking a selfie knocked down a display at a pop-up gallery, causing nearly $200,000 in damage, according to museum officials.

The woman can be seen crouching to take a picture in front of a row of crowns displayed individually on pedestals.

Then all of the sudden, she falls backward and knocks down the pedestals like a row of dominoes.

“There was three that were kind of permanently damaged, but they’re still in the process of getting repaired so there’s still hope. Most of the others are fine. So the damage is done, but we try to put it behind us and move on and try to make the best out of it. At least no one was harmed,” the museum’s marketing director, Gloria Yu told local affiliate KNBC.

“The woman definitely wasn’t one of our friends who made this happen. And when this became online, we tried to direct the attention we got from that to what I think is important, which is the art in this space and the artists behind them, so it’s turning lemons to lemonade, really,” Yu continued.

Museum officials have thus far refused to press charges and instead requested the woman make a donation.

“We just request that she make any donation that she could afford. We’re not going to press charges or anything — yeah — it was an accident,” said Yu.

