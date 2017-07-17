5 BMWs seized in street racing bust in NC

The Associated Press Published:

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) – Five cars have been seized in North Carolina in connection with a street racing ring.

Local news outlets report troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol seized five BMWs Sunday evening after a group of people blocked traffic to race along Highway 321 in Catawba County. Troopers say the individuals created hazardous driving conditions and nearly caused several crashes.

The Highway Patrol said the five BMWs were used in the racing, and were travelling at speeds over 100 mph (161 kph). Two other vehicles escaped.

None of the seized cars were registered in North Carolina. Each is worth between $80,000-100,000.

Troopers said the drivers were issued criminal citations on charges of pre-arranged speed racing. No names have been released, and it’s unclear how many people received the citations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s