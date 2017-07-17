59-year-old who tried for 4 decades to get pregnant has baby

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 59-year-old woman who had tried for nearly four decades to become pregnant has given birth at a New York hospital after fertility treatments.

Akosua Budu Amoako gave birth to a full-term 7-pound, 4-ounce boy on June 15 at Bellevue Woman’s Center in Niskayuna, near Albany.

Budu says she and her husband had tried for years to get pregnant after they married 38 years ago, but eventually stopped trying.

Then last year, after learning that a 60-year-old woman in the couple’s homeland of Ghana gave birth to triplets after fertility treatments, Budu underwent in vitro fertilization at an Albany-area clinic using her husband’s sperm and a donor egg.

The baby was named after his father, Isaiah Somuah Anim.

The baby is doing fine, as is his mother.

