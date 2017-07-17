Aaron Carter explains DUI arrest, criticizes brother Nick

Aaron Carter
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017, on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) – Aaron Carter feels his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest on DUI and drug charges in Georgia over the weekend.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old singer and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday. Carter was released on bail Sunday. He’s accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store “by several police officers with aggression.” He adds that he was not in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for “long standing anxiety.”

Carter also took a shot at his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who had tweeted support after the arrest. Aaron Carter says Nick should have called him instead.

