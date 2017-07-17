Asbestos found in makeup sold at Justice stores, report says

GREENSBORO, NC (WCMH) – Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.

The finding was revealed Friday after WTVD published the results of an investigation into the ingredients of makeup sold to kids.

The tests were conducted by Scientific Analytical Institute, a private lab in Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to the station, asbestos was found in the ‘Just Shine Shimmer Powder” makeup sold by Justice. Testing also found four heavy metals in the makeup.

Asbestos is a mineral fiber that occurs in rock and soil. The report says a supplier for Justice may have used asbestos contaminated talcum powder when manufacturing the makeup.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to asbestos increases your risk of developing lung disease.

Three major health effects associated with asbestos exposure are:

Lung cancer

Mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer that is found in the thin lining of the lung, chest and the abdomen and heart

Asbestosis, a serious progressive, long-term, non-cancer disease of the lungs

Sean Fitzgerald, the Director of Research and Analytical Services for the lab, called the results alarming.

“I would treat it like a deadly poison, because it is,” Fitzgerald told WTVD.

Monday, WTVD clarified their original report to specify the “Just Shine baked blush” and “Just Shine shimmer bronzing powder” do not contain asbestos.

Justice issued a statement Sunday, saying:

Justice has a long and strong history of concern for the health and safety of our girls. We are deeply committed to the safety and integrity of our products. Upon receiving an inquiry about the Just Shine Shimmer Powder product (Item number 192307, or SKU number 19052777), we immediately began an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, stopped the sale of this product in our stores and on our website. Our suppliers are required to produce all products in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. If any supplier fails to do so, it is our practice to hold them responsible. We cannot speculate regarding the matter while we investigate.

The product is “out of stock” on Justice’s website, as of Monday.

Justice, previously known as Limited Too, sells clothing and accessories aimed at children age five through 15.

