Firefighter hurt battling mobile home fire - The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

Carolina Panthers GM ‘relieved of his duties’ - Dave Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

Man accused of attacking victim with box cutter - Cedric Earl Boyd, 65, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Duke Energy’s 15% rate hike hearings postponed - Utility regulators are postponing until Thanksgiving a hearing to decide whether to allow a 15 percent increase in the electricity bills of …

Missing boater search on Lake Hartwell enters 3rd day - Authorities say the boater and his wife were both thrown from the boat as a storm began on Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Carter explains DUI arrest, criticizes brother Nick - Aaron Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole - The storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto the unsuspecting family and friends. The torrent car…

5 BMWs seized in street racing bust in NC - The Highway Patrol said the five BMWs were used in the racing, and were travelling at speeds over 100 mph. Two other vehicles escaped.

Police look for Florida man accused of burning, kidnapping wife - Authorities say they are searching for a Florida man who is accused of burning his wife with hot water while she was in bed.