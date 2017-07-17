Behind the Scenes: Panthers Training Camp Prep

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – We are just nine days away from the start of the Carolina Panthers Training Camp. The team moves in next Tuesday, but this is something the staff at Wofford College has been ready for.

Wofford College plans for training camp year round, but the staff really kick things into high gear starting in early June.

Mark Line, the deputy athletics director at Wofford, and the staff have the set up down to a science.

The grounds crew works year round to make sure the practice field has the right look and feel for the players.

The Panthers also bring in some of their own equipment for camp.

“They’ll bring a tractor-trailer truck full of strength equipment, and they’ll put it in our weight room, and they’ll use that between practices for the different groups,” Line says.

That’s not the only special equipment that gets brought in.

“We bring in the extra long beds of course,” Line says. “These guys are big guys, and we put them in rooms where there’s one person in what we would have in a two person room.”

They staff is also preparing for the tens of thousands of fans making their way to the Upstate. Line says one of the biggest changes from the record-breaking 2016 summer is the parking.

“We’ll have a lot more parking on-site than we had last year, so that’s the real news for us is we don’t think there will be as much need for off-site parking as their was last summer,” he says.

The first practice is Wednesday, July 26, and the big kickoff party starts at 4 p.m.