CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — While her husband slept like a baby, a Blacksburg woman was too excited to sleep before cashing in their winning lottery ticket.

Lottery officials say the couple won $125,000 with a scratch-off ticket.

The winners’ names have not been released.

The ticket was purchased at Harry Food Mart on E. Cherokee Street in Blacksburg.

Lottery officials say the husband tells them the win is “a game changer.”