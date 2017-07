COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- A Blacksburg woman hit the lottery winning $125,000 off of the 7X The Money scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the SC Lottery.

They say the ticket was bought at Harry Food Mart on E. Cherokee St. in Blacksburg.

She said she was eating a bowl of cereal at 2 a.m. when it finally hit her that “I forgot to eat dinner” because she couldn’t sleep knowing she had hit the lottery.

“It’s a game changer for us,” said the husband, who slept like a baby after the win.