Buncombe Co. deputy awarded ‘Resource Officer of the Year Award’

By Published:

Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA)- School Resource Officer, Wesley Anders of the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office was awarded the North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers (NCASRO) C.C. McGee School Resource Officer of the Year Award for his time at Valley Springs Middle School.

The award is given for a SRO’s outstanding contributions to their school, law enforcement agency, and community.

Deputy Anders received his award for working with a Valley Springs Middle School student that was diagnosed with Leukemia. He has also helped raise over $6,000 for this student and their family.

“Wes has an amazing gift of connecting with young people, and developing sincere relationships with them,” Sheriff Van Duncan stated. “All of us here at the Sheriff’s Office are incredibly proud of Wes’ achievements, and the work he does with kids on daily basis.”

