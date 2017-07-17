Carolina Panthers GM ‘relieved of his duties’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) — Carolina Panthers Founder Jerry Richardson announced Monday that the team’s general manager has been terminated.

Dave Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013, according to a news release from the Carolina Panthers.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in NFL scouting departments before joining the Panthers and has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams.

