Couple engaged at concert, Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon

Associated Press Published:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (AP) — Garth Brooks says he’ll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

WFAA-TV reports Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit “Unanswered Prayers” Saturday night.

The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, “Nobody else can get engaged tonight.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Santos Cervantes Garcia

Woman beaten after pregnancy reveal

A man beat a pregnant woman, in front of her son, after she revealed she was pregnant, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sherif…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s