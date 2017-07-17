Firefighter hurt battling mobile home fire

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter is recovering after he was burned while battling a fire early Monday.

Slater-Marietta Fire Chief Marion Cruell said fire crews responded to a mobile home around 4:20 a.m. on Baker Circle.

The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

Chief Cruell said the injured firefighter and two others entered the home through a door and the firefighter didn’t know he was burned until later.

They’re looking into how he was hurt, since his protective gear was badly charred, Chief Cruell said.

7News is told the firefighter – a 12-year veteran of the department – is doing well.

The electrical fire appears to have been caused by a fan in the hallway, Chief Cruell said.

He said a woman who lived there managed to make it out with her pet bird, but two kittens died in the fire.

The trailer was also destroyed, Chief Cruell said.