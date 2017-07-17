Former Upstate Star Craig Signs With Nuggets

Former USC Upstate swingman has signed with the Denver Nuggets, according to reports.

Craig gets a two-way contract, meaning he’ll play the bulk of his games with the G-League team in Sioux Falls, SD but it gives the Nuggets a quick option in they need a swingman on their roster, an area where they’re thin.

Craig played with Denver’s summer league team after playing the past few seasons professoinally in Australia.

With the Nuggets this summer, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and one block in 22.2 minutes per game, shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

In one game, he led the team to an 87-81 victory in their first playoff game by scoring 27 points on 8-14 shooting and 10-11 from the free throw line to go with 11 rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes of action.