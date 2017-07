GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville playground is closed Monday morning while crews wash the equipment.

City officials say the playground equipment near the Greenville Zoo entrance will be sanitized after Sunday night storms caused flooding. This is the playground near Shelter 29 for children between the ages of 5 and 12.

The play ground is expected to reopen Monday afternoon.

Younger children can still use the play area, city officials said in a news release.