Gun in woman’s purse accidentally fires, hits person at mall

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a weapon that accidentally discharged outside an Orlando mall injured one person.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the shooting happened outside the Mall at Millenia on Saturday.

Orlando police Lt. Robert Terrell says a handgun in a woman’s purse accidentally fired a bullet through her bag and hit the victim in the lower leg.

It happened outside the Macy’s department store.

Terrell says the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have not been released.

More stories you may like on 7News

REWARD increased for K-9 killer in Yancey Co., memorial service planned The sheriff’s office says it happened at the deputy’s home in Bald Mountain sometime between 8:30 p.m. on 7/11 and 5:30 a.m. on 7/12.

Behind the Scenes: Panthers Training Camp Prep We are just nine days away from the start of Panthers Training Camp. The staff at Wofford College is giving WSPA a behind the scenes look at…

Woman beaten after pregnancy reveal A man beat a pregnant woman, in front of her son, after she revealed she was pregnant, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sherif…

OJ Simpson faces good chance at parole in Nevada robbery O.J. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate No. 1027820, will have a lot going for him when he asks sta…