Gun in woman’s purse accidentally fires, hits person at mall

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a weapon that accidentally discharged outside an Orlando mall injured one person.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the shooting happened outside the Mall at Millenia on Saturday.

Orlando police Lt. Robert Terrell says a handgun in a woman’s purse accidentally fired a bullet through her bag and hit the victim in the lower leg.

It happened outside the Macy’s department store.

Terrell says the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have not been released.

