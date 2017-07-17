Help find persons of interest in autobreaking in Greenville

Greenville Police are asking for you help to find two persons of interest in an autobreaking and financial transcation fraud.

Police say they used a credit card at Walgreens that was stolen from an autobreaking in Cleveland Park on 6/23/2017.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

