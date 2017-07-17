Help find persons of interest in autobreaking in Greenville

By Published:

Greenville Police are asking for you help to find two persons of interest in an autobreaking and financial transcation fraud.

Police say they used a credit card at Walgreens that was stolen from an autobreaking in Cleveland Park on 6/23/2017.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Crime

Santos Cervantes Garcia

Woman beaten after pregnancy reveal

A man beat a pregnant woman, in front of her son, after she revealed she was pregnant, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sherif…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s