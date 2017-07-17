Hundreds of volunteers repair Upstate homes

(WSPA) – More than 30 churches are participating in the Jerusalem Project.

Youth leaders in Cherokee and Spartanburg counties are getting together hundreds of volunteers to repair Upstate homes for those in need.

Now in its 13th year, the week-long project began with 45 kids and three churches.

Board member Jan Lowry says hundreds of volunteers now help dozens of people receive assistance each year.

Organizers and workers review requests for help and choose the most urgent projects.

Kids will repair roofs, build porches and ramps for people with disabilities, as well as paint.

Volunteers and donations are needed for the effort. People can also apply for help on the organization’s website. Click or tap here for details.