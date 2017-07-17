Man accused of attacking another man with box cutter

WSPA Staff Published:
Cedric Boyd (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man is behind bars after deputies say he attacked another man with a box cutter.

Cedric Earl Boyd, 65, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing Saturday at a home on Wildwood Lane.

Deputies say Boyd stabbed the victim in the arm with a box cutter while under the influence of alcohol and trying to leave the home in a vehicle.

The victim suffered a large wound that required emergency surgery to stop bleeding, according to an incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

