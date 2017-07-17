Man gets 20 years for shooting into car, police chase

Braxton Hare
Braxton Hare

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 20 years for shooting at a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

Braxton Lavon Hare, 19, was convicted on charges of Assault and Battery of a high and aggravated nature and failure to stop for a blue light.

In September 2015, Hare and his passenger, William Hunter got in to an fight with another driver near downtown Greenville.

That fight resulted in shots being fired and hitting the other person’s vehicle.

Later that day Hare and Hunter were in a high speed chase with police.

The chase ended when they crashed into another car. The driver of the other car was hospitalized.

William Hunter, the passenger, pled guilty and testified in Hare’s trial.

Hunter he was sentenced to 8 years.

