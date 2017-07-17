Morrow Edges Two Others For Spartanburg Co. Amateur

Tripp Morrow sank a five-footer to save par at the 18th and earn a one stroke win over defending champ Kevin Roberts and Jake Smith Sunday in the Spartanburg County Amateur at Woodfin Ridge near Inman.
1 Tripp Morrow -15 68 66 67 201
2 Jake Smith -14 73 63 66 202
3 Kevin Roberts -14 66 67 69 202
4 Brian Kennedy -11 70 67 68 205
5 Trevor Phillips -11 66 68 71 205
6 Kyle Milner -9 72 69 66 207
7 Tripp McAllister -9 69 66 72 207
8 Tyler Macolly -8 67 67 74 208
9 Derrick Oyervides -6 70 70 70 210
10 Todd Whitehead -5 72 69 70 211
11 Kyle Mathis -3 72 70 71 213
12 Aaron Jolley -2 67 70 77 214
13 Josh McMillan -1 72 74 69 215
14 Chris Hamilton E 72 75 69 216
15 Max Fain E 73 70 73 216
16 Brian James +1 72 70 75 217
17 TJ Hines +2 71 75 72 218
18 Stephen Hollingsworth +2 78 68 72 218
19 Seth Pace +3 76 73 70 219
20 Dustin Adair +5 70 76 75 221
21 Roger Page +5 76 72 73 221
22 Mike Gravley +6 75 71 76 222
23 Jeffrey Horton +6 71 72 79 222
24 Greg Moore +6 75 70 77 222
25 Matt Talley +7 72 77 74 223
26 Bobby Newman +7 76 74 73 223
27 Chad Parris +7 72 74 77 223
28 Parker Fain +8 79 73 72 224
29 Joey Smith +8 75 77 72 224
30 Dylan Morris +8 76 73 75 224
31 Randy Childers Jr +9 79 78 68 225
32 Drew Sloan +9 76 73 76 225
33 Rusty Tucker +10 75 78 73 226
34 Marty Henson +10 78 77 71 226
35 Barry Bright +10 73 78 75 226
2017 Spartanburg County Amateur
Round 3 Leaderboard
36 TJ Walsh +10 72 78 76 226
37 Ken Leopard +10 77 71 78 226
38 Wright Gaines +10 71 76 79 226
39 Bill Gee +11 74 77 76 227
40 Russ Calicutt +11 75 73 79 227
41 Chris Martin +11 76 76 75 227
42 Michael Hanke +12 77 74 77 228
43 Olin Patterson +12 77 75 76 228
44 Thomas Pruitt +13 78 80 71 229
45 Duane Smith +13 80 80 69 229
46 Leonard Shaine +13 73 80 76 229
47 Chad Barnette +14 76 79 75 230
48 Thomas Fekete +14 79 77 74 230
49 Jerry Griffin +14 77 75 78 230
50 Dustin Newman +15 75 76 80 231
51 Michael Wilson +15 74 84 73 231
52 Mark Cramer +15 77 77 77 231
53 Shawn Gray +15 75 76 80 231
54 Craig Gillie +16 83 75 74 232
55 Sam Merrell +16 72 81 79 232
56 Drake Foster +16 77 79 76 232
57 Davin McRoberts +16 75 81 76 232
58 Tadd Gosnell +16 83 69 80 232
59 Richard Burgess +17 80 80 73 233
60 Michael Gault +18 82 81 71 234
61 Jason Gosnell +18 79 75 80 234
62 Josh Pruitt +19 80 84 71 235
63 Carter Ridgeway +19 79 80 76 235
64 Steven Calicutt +19 76 76 83 235
65 Chris Bridges +19 78 78 79 235
66 Trent Seay +20 77 81 78 236
67 Joseph McCown +20 76 78 82 236
68 Murray Glenn +21 85 78 74 237
69 Chris Lombardozzi +21 81 78 78 237
70 Joey Amos +21 78 76 83 237
71 Daniel Mostiler +21 77 83 77 237
72 Frank Edwards +21 78 76 83 237
73 Richie Freeland +22 82 81 75 238
74 Brannon Hagins +22 79 80 79 238
75 Michael McAbee +22 85 79 74 238
2017 Spartanburg County Amateur
Round 3 Leaderboard
76 Brandon Beattie +22 77 79 82 238
77 Charles Coveny +22 80 78 80 238
78 Reggie Frye Jr +24 77 79 84 240
79 Charles Brady +24 80 81 79 240
80 Matthew Skinner +24 81 84 75 240
81 Grant McGinnis +25 78 79 84 241
82 Kevin Moore +27 81 80 82 243
83 Michael Lewis +27 80 83 80 243
84 Grant Cooper +29 84 86 75 245
85 Chris Ehlich +29 84 80 81 245
86 Rick Oyervides +29 87 80 78 245
87 Jare Gault +30 87 83 76 246
88 Chad Oyervides +32 85 86 77 248
89 James Mikutowicz +32 86 81 81 248
90 Ashley Brown +33 87 82 80 249
91 Derek Lovell +33 83 85 81 249
92 Eric Colter +34 85 82 83 250
93 Jonathon Frady +36 84 85 83 252
94 Hunter White +37 85 82 86 253
95 Patrick Gosnell +37 85 84 84 253
96 Max Gregory +38 88 79 87 254
97 Isaiah Calicutt +39 92 84 79 255
98 Cory Caldwell +40 91 87 78 256
99 Joe Frederick +41 85 88 84 257
100 Pete Bishop +43 83 86 90 259
101 Thomas Kickler +46 86 92 84 262
102 Jesse Thomas +46 97 83 82 262
103 Nick Rhodes +49 81 95 89 265
104 Cameron Fant +51 88 84 95 267
105 Jack Hall +52 86 91 91 268
106 Cory Atkins +54 90 89 91 270
107 Randy Mathis +55 91 94 86 271
108 Robbie Wells +56 84 93 95 272
109 Travis Fowler +56 87 95 90 272
110 Vinson Blanton +56 94 93 85 272
111 Matt Dickard +57 89 95 89 273
112 Jared Corn +58 96 94 84 274
113 Curtis Hatcher +58 89 89 96 274
114 Matthew Fowler +62 91 97 90 278
115 Mark Nash +70 101 96 89 286
2017 Spartanburg County Amateur
Round 3 Leaderboard
116 Michael James +72 94 100 94 288
117 Jason Mangum +72 97 87 104 288
118 Trey Lowe +72 87 98 103 288
119 Linard Kindall +73 102 95 92 289
120 Travis Gregg +78 98 89 107 294
121 Chadd Wells +96 98 115 99 312
WD James Macintosh – 74 72 WD WD
WD David Powell – 77 79 WD WD
WD Mike McGrath – 79 84 WD WD
WD Josh Harvey – 83 86 WD WD
WD Mike Barrs – 106 119 WD WD
WD Will Brooks – 79 WD WD
WD Jamey Robbins – WD WD WD
WD Jonathon Thomas – WD WD WD
WD Kevin Wofford – WD WD WD
WD Corey Wells – NS WD WD
WD Reed Bentley – WD WD WD