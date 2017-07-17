Morrow Edges Two Others For Spartanburg Co. Amateur

Tripp Morrow sank a five-footer to save par at the 18th and earn a one stroke win over defending champ Kevin Roberts and Jake Smith Sunday in the Spartanburg County Amateur at Woodfin Ridge near Inman.

1 Tripp Morrow -15 68 66 67 201

2 Jake Smith -14 73 63 66 202

3 Kevin Roberts -14 66 67 69 202

4 Brian Kennedy -11 70 67 68 205

5 Trevor Phillips -11 66 68 71 205

6 Kyle Milner -9 72 69 66 207

7 Tripp McAllister -9 69 66 72 207

8 Tyler Macolly -8 67 67 74 208

9 Derrick Oyervides -6 70 70 70 210

10 Todd Whitehead -5 72 69 70 211

11 Kyle Mathis -3 72 70 71 213

12 Aaron Jolley -2 67 70 77 214

13 Josh McMillan -1 72 74 69 215

14 Chris Hamilton E 72 75 69 216

15 Max Fain E 73 70 73 216

16 Brian James +1 72 70 75 217

17 TJ Hines +2 71 75 72 218

18 Stephen Hollingsworth +2 78 68 72 218

19 Seth Pace +3 76 73 70 219

20 Dustin Adair +5 70 76 75 221

21 Roger Page +5 76 72 73 221

22 Mike Gravley +6 75 71 76 222

23 Jeffrey Horton +6 71 72 79 222

24 Greg Moore +6 75 70 77 222

25 Matt Talley +7 72 77 74 223

26 Bobby Newman +7 76 74 73 223

27 Chad Parris +7 72 74 77 223

28 Parker Fain +8 79 73 72 224

29 Joey Smith +8 75 77 72 224

30 Dylan Morris +8 76 73 75 224

31 Randy Childers Jr +9 79 78 68 225

32 Drew Sloan +9 76 73 76 225

33 Rusty Tucker +10 75 78 73 226

34 Marty Henson +10 78 77 71 226

35 Barry Bright +10 73 78 75 226

2017 Spartanburg County Amateur

Round 3 Leaderboard

36 TJ Walsh +10 72 78 76 226

37 Ken Leopard +10 77 71 78 226

38 Wright Gaines +10 71 76 79 226

39 Bill Gee +11 74 77 76 227

40 Russ Calicutt +11 75 73 79 227

41 Chris Martin +11 76 76 75 227

42 Michael Hanke +12 77 74 77 228

43 Olin Patterson +12 77 75 76 228

44 Thomas Pruitt +13 78 80 71 229

45 Duane Smith +13 80 80 69 229

46 Leonard Shaine +13 73 80 76 229

47 Chad Barnette +14 76 79 75 230

48 Thomas Fekete +14 79 77 74 230

49 Jerry Griffin +14 77 75 78 230

50 Dustin Newman +15 75 76 80 231

51 Michael Wilson +15 74 84 73 231

52 Mark Cramer +15 77 77 77 231

53 Shawn Gray +15 75 76 80 231

54 Craig Gillie +16 83 75 74 232

55 Sam Merrell +16 72 81 79 232

56 Drake Foster +16 77 79 76 232

57 Davin McRoberts +16 75 81 76 232

58 Tadd Gosnell +16 83 69 80 232

59 Richard Burgess +17 80 80 73 233

60 Michael Gault +18 82 81 71 234

61 Jason Gosnell +18 79 75 80 234

62 Josh Pruitt +19 80 84 71 235

63 Carter Ridgeway +19 79 80 76 235

64 Steven Calicutt +19 76 76 83 235

65 Chris Bridges +19 78 78 79 235

66 Trent Seay +20 77 81 78 236

67 Joseph McCown +20 76 78 82 236

68 Murray Glenn +21 85 78 74 237

69 Chris Lombardozzi +21 81 78 78 237

70 Joey Amos +21 78 76 83 237

71 Daniel Mostiler +21 77 83 77 237

72 Frank Edwards +21 78 76 83 237

73 Richie Freeland +22 82 81 75 238

74 Brannon Hagins +22 79 80 79 238

75 Michael McAbee +22 85 79 74 238

2017 Spartanburg County Amateur

Round 3 Leaderboard

76 Brandon Beattie +22 77 79 82 238

77 Charles Coveny +22 80 78 80 238

78 Reggie Frye Jr +24 77 79 84 240

79 Charles Brady +24 80 81 79 240

80 Matthew Skinner +24 81 84 75 240

81 Grant McGinnis +25 78 79 84 241

82 Kevin Moore +27 81 80 82 243

83 Michael Lewis +27 80 83 80 243

84 Grant Cooper +29 84 86 75 245

85 Chris Ehlich +29 84 80 81 245

86 Rick Oyervides +29 87 80 78 245

87 Jare Gault +30 87 83 76 246

88 Chad Oyervides +32 85 86 77 248

89 James Mikutowicz +32 86 81 81 248

90 Ashley Brown +33 87 82 80 249

91 Derek Lovell +33 83 85 81 249

92 Eric Colter +34 85 82 83 250

93 Jonathon Frady +36 84 85 83 252

94 Hunter White +37 85 82 86 253

95 Patrick Gosnell +37 85 84 84 253

96 Max Gregory +38 88 79 87 254

97 Isaiah Calicutt +39 92 84 79 255

98 Cory Caldwell +40 91 87 78 256

99 Joe Frederick +41 85 88 84 257

100 Pete Bishop +43 83 86 90 259

101 Thomas Kickler +46 86 92 84 262

102 Jesse Thomas +46 97 83 82 262

103 Nick Rhodes +49 81 95 89 265

104 Cameron Fant +51 88 84 95 267

105 Jack Hall +52 86 91 91 268

106 Cory Atkins +54 90 89 91 270

107 Randy Mathis +55 91 94 86 271

108 Robbie Wells +56 84 93 95 272

109 Travis Fowler +56 87 95 90 272

110 Vinson Blanton +56 94 93 85 272

111 Matt Dickard +57 89 95 89 273

112 Jared Corn +58 96 94 84 274

113 Curtis Hatcher +58 89 89 96 274

114 Matthew Fowler +62 91 97 90 278

115 Mark Nash +70 101 96 89 286

2017 Spartanburg County Amateur

Round 3 Leaderboard

116 Michael James +72 94 100 94 288

117 Jason Mangum +72 97 87 104 288

118 Trey Lowe +72 87 98 103 288

119 Linard Kindall +73 102 95 92 289

120 Travis Gregg +78 98 89 107 294

121 Chadd Wells +96 98 115 99 312

WD James Macintosh – 74 72 WD WD

WD David Powell – 77 79 WD WD

WD Mike McGrath – 79 84 WD WD

WD Josh Harvey – 83 86 WD WD

WD Mike Barrs – 106 119 WD WD

WD Will Brooks – 79 WD WD

WD Jamey Robbins – WD WD WD

WD Jonathon Thomas – WD WD WD

WD Kevin Wofford – WD WD WD

WD Corey Wells – NS WD WD

WD Reed Bentley – WD WD WD