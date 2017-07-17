NC Sex offender tries to lure teen boy to meeting place, says report

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of trying to lure who he thought was 15-year-old boy to a meeting place, but it was actually an undercover detective, according to the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin Lewis Pack, 33, of Mount Hebron Road in Old Fort is charged with:

Solicitation by computer

Sex offender registry violation (failure to disclose online identifiers)

First-degree forcible sex offense

Deputies say Pack, a registered sex offender, had multiple social media accounts and opened them with email addresses he had not disclosed to the Sheriff’s Office, which is a violation of the state registry law.

Investigators say Pack used one of those social media accounts on June 30 to lure what he believed to be a 15-year-old boy to a meeting place.

The teenager was actually an undercover detective with the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies allege he also sexually assaulted a 23-year-old male acquaintance in July 2016.

Pack was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in Buncombe Co. in March 2010 and was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say he was convicted of the same sex crime in McDowell Co. in January 2011 and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.