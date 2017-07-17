Outback Steakhouse struck by lightning in Hendersonville, officials say

Credit: City of Hendersonville Fire Department / Facebook

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a possible fire at Outback Steakhouse on Mitchelle Drive after lightning struck the building, according to the Hendersonville Fire Department.

A call came in at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters say they saw no visible fire inside the restaurant but smelled electrical from the lightning strike.

The building was ventilated and crews have now cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

