Police look for Florida man accused of burning, kidnapping wife

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they are searching for a Florida man who is accused of burning his wife with hot water while she was in bed.

Pembroke Pines police said in a news release that Everton Harrison poured hot water on his wife while she was in bed on Sunday at about 1 p.m.

News outlets report the victim pleaded with Harrison to take her to the hospital and he agreed.

However, he drove along U.S. Highway 27 and refused to drive her to the hospital.

Authorities say Harrison stopped the car on the highway, picked up glass bottles and began to cut his arms. Harrison eventually took the woman back to their home.

The woman called police from a neighbor’s house and was taken to the hospital for her burns.