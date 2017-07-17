Search for missing boater enters third day

Related Coverage Search resumes for man missing after boating accident on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Rescue teams will resume the search Monday for a man who went overboard on Lake Hartwell.

Authorities say the boater and his wife were both thrown from the boat as a storm began on Saturday afternoon.

A passing boater rescued the woman and brought her to the Singing Pines Recreation Area, according to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the boat was found on the Georgia shoreline.

Search and rescue teams continued to look for the missing boater until midnight Saturday. They returned around 7 a.m. Sunday and continued the efforts, which continued through the day.

Several agencies have joined in the search effort, including the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Emergency Management Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers, Foothill Search and Rescue Team and other agencies.

They are searching a vast area – with some areas of water 200 feet deep.