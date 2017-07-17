Woman accused of pepper spraying Bi-Lo manager ID’d, say police

Greer police are looking for a woman accused of pepper spraying a Bi-Lo manager while shoplifting.

Police say she threatened to do the same at a Target store.

Police have identified the woman as Tisha Lynn Cox.

The are asking people to not confront or follow her.

If you see her call 864-877-7906 or 864-848-2151.

Greer Police posted the following on their Facebook page:

“Tisha Lynn Cox is wanted by the Greer Police Department for three counts of Armed Robbery. The Greer Police Department urges residents NOT to confront or follow this subject, but to use extreme caution. However, if you see her or have any information on her whereabouts please message this FB page, call 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org. If you have real-time information please refrain from contacting this page but call the Dispatch Non-Emergency at 864-848-2151. Thank You”