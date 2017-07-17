Suspect jumps in river after crash, say police

WOODFIN, NC (WSPA) – A man crashed his vehicle and jumped in the river to get away, according to Woodfin Police.

Police say they were responding to a hit and run crash at Riverside Dr. and Broadway St. on 7/14 around 7:48 p.m.

Witness said the driver ran from the scene and jumped in the French Broad River to avoid arrest.

Woodfin Police coordinated with Buncombe Co. deputies, Asheville Police and Fire rescue units from Woodfin and Asheville Fire departments to capture him.

Coy McMillan, 29, of Asheville is charged with:

Driving While Impaired

Hit and Run

Resisting a Public Officer.

No one was hurt, according to police.