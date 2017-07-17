Uber drivers can now accept tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Have you had an outstanding Uber driver?

Starting Monday, riders will now have the option to add a tip for their driver in the Uber app. Riders can choose from preset tip amounts or customize their own tip amount. Riders can tip up to 30 days after a trip ends.

Uber will match every tip given by riders to drivers across the U.S. on July 18.

Drivers who want to start accepting tips from riders should update or download the latest version of the Uber Driver app, close and restart the app, and click “Accept Tips.”

