Crews working to repair water main break in Woodruff

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – There has been a water main break on SJ Workman Highway, according to the Woodruff Roebuck Water District.

The break happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The water main is an 8″ line on SJ Workman Highway, officials say.

Crews are currently working on it and have the break partially isolated, but it is unknown at this time when it will be fixed.

Officials say one of two valves shut off and they are working on finding the other valve now.

People on Workman Highway, Walnut Grove Highway, Skinner Road, and Price House Road may have been affected.

These people could be experiencing low or no water pressure.

Officials say that five to 30 people could be without water after they finish isolating the break.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

