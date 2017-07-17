Westminster water pumps hit by lightning, asking customers to restrict usage

The City of Westminster says lightning hit both their raw water pumps.

They say they currently have enough water stored to last through Wednesday and will be speaking with the City of Seneca to help supply them with water until we have a least one pump running.

They say they do not know how long it will be down.

They are asking ALL customers to restrict their water usage.

They are asking people to not water your grass or flowers, wash your cars, or fill your pools.

They say they apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to have the issue resolved quickly.