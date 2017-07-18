2 arrested after man beaten, stabbed with scissors, deputies say

By Published:
James Johnson and Kristen Pebbles
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after a man was severely beaten and stabbed with scissors, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Belevedere Drive on May 29th, deputies say.

34-year-old James Grady-Lee Johnson and 27-year-old Kristen Carroline Pebbles have each been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants say Johnson kidnapped a male victim from a home on Belvedere Drive and held him against his will.

They also say that Pebbles participated in the assault of the victim that caused great bodily injury.

According to an incident report, the victim was attacked after he refused to tell the suspects where his brother was.

The victim had bruises on his face after being punched and kicked multiple times, the incident report says.

He was also cut and stabbed several times with scissors on both legs, the report states.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Johnson and Pebbles are being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

