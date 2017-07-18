86-year-old jewel thief steals $86 in Walmart items

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WSLS) – An 86-year-old Georgia jewel thief stole $86 worth of miscellaneous items from Walmart, according to Georgia police.

Doris Payne‘s most recent crime was a drastic difference from her past shoplifting of diamonds and gold rings.

She was taken to jail, where police discovered she was wearing an electronic ankle monitor. She was released after posting bail.

She has been arrested multiple times for stealing nearly $2 million worth of jewelry over the past 60 years. She even has become the subject of a Netflix documentary, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,”highlighting her crimes. Her last arrest was in December, being caught stealing a necklace from an Atlanta area mall.

More stories you may like on 7News

Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and “a few Republicans” Tuesday over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Ob…

Grapefruit juice and some drugs don’t mix Health experts are coming out with new reports that show grapefruit juice should not be mixed with certain medicines.

USC employee accused of using school money for private business A University of South Carolina employee has been accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of USC money to a company he controll…

Kermit the Frog actor fired Muppets Studio says The Muppets Studio is blaming “unacceptable business conduct” for its dismissal of Steve Whitmire as the longtime performer of Kermit the Fr…

Tower crane coming down from Spartanburg hotel under construction The tower crane on the AC Hotel Spartanburg -visible for more than a year downtown – started to be dismantled Tuesday.