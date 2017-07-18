86-year-old jewel thief steals $86 in Walmart items

Doris Payne
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WSLS) – An 86-year-old Georgia jewel thief stole $86 worth of miscellaneous items from Walmart, according to Georgia police.

Doris Payne‘s most recent crime was a drastic difference from her past shoplifting of diamonds and gold rings.

She was taken to jail, where police discovered she was wearing an electronic ankle monitor.  She was released after posting bail.

She has been arrested multiple times for stealing nearly $2 million worth of jewelry over the past 60 years. She even has become the subject of a Netflix documentary, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,”highlighting her crimes.  Her last arrest was in December, being caught stealing a necklace from an Atlanta area mall.

